Barings LLC Has $2,328,000 Holdings in Bunge Limited (BG)

Barings LLC held its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Bunge Limited were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aviance Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bunge Limited during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Bunge Limited by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Bunge Limited during the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Bunge Limited during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Private Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Bunge Limited during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BG. Zacks Investment Research cut Bunge Limited from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Bunge Limited in a report on Friday, July 21st. BidaskClub cut Bunge Limited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup Inc. cut Bunge Limited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $87.00 price objective on Bunge Limited and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.86.

Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE BG) opened at 68.72 on Friday. Bunge Limited has a 12 month low of $58.49 and a 12 month high of $83.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.93. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.01.

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. Bunge Limited had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post $3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Bunge Limited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.64%.

In other news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 2,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $210,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,214 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Limited is an agribusiness and food company with integrated operations that stretch from the farm field to consumer foods. The Company operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. Its Agribusiness segment is an integrated, global business involved in the purchase, storage, transport, processing and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

