Barclays PLC Reiterates “€20.50” Price Target for Vivendi SA (VIV)

Barclays PLC set a €20.50 ($24.12) target price on Vivendi SA (EPA:VIV) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €23.30 ($27.41) target price on shares of Vivendi SA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup Inc. set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on shares of Vivendi SA and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Societe Generale set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on shares of Vivendi SA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank AG set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of Vivendi SA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of Vivendi SA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vivendi SA has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €21.93 ($25.80).

Shares of Vivendi SA (EPA:VIV) opened at 21.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of €26.41 billion and a PE ratio of 56.88. Vivendi SA has a 52-week low of €15.96 and a 52-week high of €21.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is €20.25 and its 200 day moving average is €19.39.

About Vivendi SA

Vivendi SA is engaged in media and content businesses. The Company operates businesses throughout the media value chain, from talent discovery to the creation, production and distribution of content. Its segments include Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives and Corporate.

