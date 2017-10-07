Barclays PLC Begins Coverage on Bodycote PLC (BOY)

Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of Bodycote PLC (LON:BOY) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a GBX 1,025 ($13.60) target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC Holdings plc reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.94) target price on shares of Bodycote PLC in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 910 ($12.07) target price on shares of Bodycote PLC in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 880 ($11.67) target price on shares of Bodycote PLC in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Bodycote PLC in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 910 ($12.07) target price for the company. Finally, Peel Hunt lifted their target price on shares of Bodycote PLC from GBX 900 ($11.94) to GBX 965 ($12.80) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 850.71 ($11.28).

Shares of Bodycote PLC (BOY) opened at 951.00 on Wednesday. Bodycote PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 553.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 980.00. The company’s market cap is GBX 1.81 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 933.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 843.91.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th.

In other Bodycote PLC news, insider Stephen C. Harris sold 8,626 shares of Bodycote PLC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 909 ($12.06), for a total transaction of £78,410.34 ($104,006.29).

About Bodycote PLC

Bodycote plc is a provider of thermal processing services. The Company has six operating segments, split between Aerospace, Defense and Energy (ADE) and Automotive and General Industrial (AGI) business areas: ADE-Western Europe; ADE-North America; ADE-Emerging markets; AGI-Western Europe; AGI-North America, and AGI-Emerging markets.

