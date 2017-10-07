Barclays PLC (BCS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at BNP Paribas

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) was downgraded by equities researchers at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
BCS has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Barclays PLC in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays PLC in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Barclays PLC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. ValuEngine cut Barclays PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Barclays PLC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Barclays PLC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.86.
Barclays PLC (NYSE BCS) opened at 9.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average is $10.59. Barclays PLC has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $12.05. The company’s market capitalization is $42.55 billion.
Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Barclays PLC had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. Equities analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post $0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Barclays PLC news, major shareholder Plc Barclays sold 37 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100,000.00, for a total value of $3,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Barclays PLC by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,187,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,492 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Barclays PLC by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,209,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,988 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Barclays PLC by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,136,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,986,000 after acquiring an additional 521,524 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Barclays PLC by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,904,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,533,000 after acquiring an additional 724,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in Barclays PLC by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 5,602,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,336,000 after acquiring an additional 43,360 shares during the last quarter. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
