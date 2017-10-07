Barclays PLC (BCS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at BNP Paribas

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) was downgraded by equities researchers at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

BCS has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Barclays PLC in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays PLC in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Barclays PLC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. ValuEngine cut Barclays PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Barclays PLC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Barclays PLC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.86.

Get Barclays PLC alerts:

Barclays PLC (NYSE BCS) opened at 9.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average is $10.59. Barclays PLC has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $12.05. The company’s market capitalization is $42.55 billion.

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Barclays PLC had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. Equities analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post $0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/barclays-plc-bcs-rating-lowered-to-neutral-at-bnp-paribas.html.

In other Barclays PLC news, major shareholder Plc Barclays sold 37 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100,000.00, for a total value of $3,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Barclays PLC by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,187,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,492 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Barclays PLC by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,209,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,988 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Barclays PLC by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,136,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,986,000 after acquiring an additional 521,524 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Barclays PLC by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,904,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,533,000 after acquiring an additional 724,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in Barclays PLC by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 5,602,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,336,000 after acquiring an additional 43,360 shares during the last quarter. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Barclays PLC

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.