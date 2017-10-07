Banner Corporation (BANR) Sets New 52-Week High at $61.84

Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $61.84 and last traded at $61.84, with a volume of 87,587 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.26.

BANR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Banner Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. BidaskClub raised Banner Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised Banner Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Banner Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Banner Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.75.

The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.31 and its 200 day moving average is $55.94.

Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Banner Corporation had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $122.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.46 million. Equities analysts forecast that Banner Corporation will post $3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Banner Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is 34.72%.

In other Banner Corporation news, Director Gary Sirmon sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total transaction of $184,848.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Cynthia D. Purcell sold 1,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $55,999.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,258 shares of company stock worth $631,587. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BANR. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Banner Corporation by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Banner Corporation by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Banner Corporation by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Banner Corporation during the 1st quarter valued at $382,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Banner Corporation by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

About Banner Corporation

Banner Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company is engaged in the business of planning, directing and coordinating the business activities of its subsidiaries, Banner Bank and Islanders Bank. Banner Bank is a Washington-chartered commercial bank. Banner Bank is a regional bank, which offers a range of commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities in its primary market areas.

