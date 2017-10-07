Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) (BK) Stake Decreased by Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. trimmed its holdings in Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) (NYSE:BK) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 376,322 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,447 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.’s holdings in Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) were worth $19,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its position in Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank boosted its position in Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) during the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) news, Chairman Gerald L. Hassell sold 700,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total value of $37,775,761.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,253,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,577,371.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Brian T. Shea sold 44,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $2,340,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,793,874.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,931,137 shares of company stock valued at $581,058,723 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) traded up 0.07% during trading on Friday, hitting $54.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,412,384 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.15. Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation has a 52-week low of $38.68 and a 52-week high of $54.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.33 and its 200 day moving average is $50.06.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation will post $3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $3.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

BK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank AG increased their target price on Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.25.

About Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation is an investments company. The Company operates businesses through two segments: Investment Management and Investment Services. The Company also has an Other segment, which includes the leasing portfolio, corporate treasury activities (including its investment securities portfolio), derivatives and other trading, corporate and bank-owned life insurance and renewable energy investments, and business exits.

