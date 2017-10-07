Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stake in DSP Group, Inc. (DSPG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 341,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.54% of DSP Group worth $3,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of DSP Group in the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of DSP Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of DSP Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of DSP Group by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 5,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of DSP Group by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

DSP Group, Inc. (DSPG) opened at 13.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.04 million, a P/E ratio of 106.15 and a beta of 0.92. DSP Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $14.20.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. DSP Group had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $31.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that DSP Group, Inc. will post $0.20 EPS for the current year.

DSP Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, August 14th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DSPG. BidaskClub upgraded DSP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DSP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on DSP Group from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

In other DSP Group news, CFO Dror Levy sold 5,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $72,312.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,150.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc is a global provider of wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. Delivering semiconductor system solutions with software and hardware reference designs, the Company enables original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, consumer electronics manufacturers and service providers to develop new products.

