Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Position in Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (APTS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NASDAQ:APTS) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,246 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.94% of Preferred Apartment Communities worth $4,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 103.6% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 46,614 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 14.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 51,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,334 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 14.8% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 62,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,015 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans bought a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth $870,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities in the second quarter worth $364,000.

Several brokerages recently commented on APTS. Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Apartment Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity set a $20.00 target price on Preferred Apartment Communities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, FBR & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (APTS) opened at 19.21 on Friday. Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $19.44. The company’s market capitalization is $640.10 million. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.24.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NASDAQ:APTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $70.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.74 million. Equities analysts forecast that Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. will post ($1.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is formed to acquire and operate multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through segments, including multifamily communities, real estate related financing, new market properties and office buildings.

