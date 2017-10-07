Bank of America Corporation Upgrades General Motors Company (GM) to Buy

Bank of America Corporation upgraded shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Bank of America Corporation currently has $57.00 target price on the auto manufacturer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $40.00.

“gets it.” The firm’s John Murphy upgraded General Motors’ stock rating from Neutral to Buy with a price target boosted from $40 to $57 (see Murphy’s track record here).General Motors management time is showing investors it is dedicated to pursuing expansion opportunities at an “accelerated pace” while simultaneously maintaining the “strength” of its core truck and global auto business, Murphy argued in his upgrade note. Specifically, the company’s ability to include autonomous electric vehicles into a ride-hailing fleet that is integrated with OnStar gives it a “unique competitive first mover position.”As General Motors develops and commercializes its technology over time, the company will at the very least be able to “defend its current market share in whatever direction the new mobility world morphs into,” the analyst said. But the more likely scenario would consist of the company offering a “more valuable mobility product” that will drive shareholder value higher.At this time, General Motors’ vision of its future implies that management now “deserves the benefit of the doubt” and investors should treat the stock accordingly, Murphy said.”We are acutely aware of the cyclical risks that represent a material overhang and are the biggest impediment to upside in the stock,” Murphy concluded. “Nonetheless, we think GM possesses the requisite pieces of the puzzle to capitalize on the opportunities presented by thechanging mobility landscape, while leveraging the strength of its core auto business.,” the firm’s analyst commented.

GM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Buckingham Research reissued a neutral rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of General Motors from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.35.

Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) traded up 2.46% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.93. 21,024,603 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.49 and a 200 day moving average of $35.52. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.21 and a 12 month high of $45.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.45.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. General Motors had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $36.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post $6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.48%.

In related news, Director Patricia F. Russo bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.73 per share, with a total value of $347,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at $427,179. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 192,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $8,034,604.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 214,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,918,080.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 842,901 shares of company stock worth $31,928,733. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. FNY Managed Accounts LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in General Motors by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,249 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Ffcm LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 2,008.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and automobile parts. The Company’s segments include GM North America (GMNA), GM Europe (GME), GM International Operations (GMIO), GM South America (GMSA) and General Motors Financial Company, Inc (GM Financial). The Company provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The Company develops, manufactures and/or markets vehicles in North America under the brands, including Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet and GMC.

