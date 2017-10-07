Bank of America Corporation Raises Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) Price Target to $68.00

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its target price lifted by Bank of America Corporation from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Wednesday. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Paychex from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. William Blair cut Paychex from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. BidaskClub cut Paychex from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $61.25 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paychex currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.07.

Shares of Paychex (NASDAQ PAYX) traded up 0.58% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,306,287 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex has a 12 month low of $52.78 and a 12 month high of $63.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.24.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $816.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.34 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.01% and a net margin of 26.01%. Paychex’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex will post $2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 15,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $930,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 33,294 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Sunday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total value of $1,911,075.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,615,073.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,270 shares of company stock valued at $6,543,888 in the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 0.6% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 0.3% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, King Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 0.8% in the first quarter. King Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex, Inc is a provider of integrated human capital management (HCM) solutions for payroll, human resource (HR), retirement and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The Company also has operations in Germany. The Company offers services, including Payroll processing, Human Resource Services, and Accounting and Financial Services.

