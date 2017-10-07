Bank of America Corporation Boosts Lennar Corporation (LEN) Price Target to $65.00

Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) had its target price upped by Bank of America Corporation from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lennar Corporation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a hold rating and set a $53.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of Lennar Corporation in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. MKM Partners restated a neutral rating on shares of Lennar Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Lennar Corporation in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus restated a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of Lennar Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.63.

Lennar Corporation (LEN) traded down 0.32% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,830,480 shares. Lennar Corporation has a 52-week low of $39.68 and a 52-week high of $56.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.10. The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.22.

Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 3rd. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Lennar Corporation had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts predict that Lennar Corporation will post $3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 19th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 18th. Lennar Corporation’s payout ratio is 4.61%.

In related news, CFO Bruce E. Gross sold 5,000 shares of Lennar Corporation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $282,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 376,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,238,908.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Lennar Corporation by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in Lennar Corporation by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,168 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank lifted its stake in Lennar Corporation by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 2,462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in Lennar Corporation by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Lennar Corporation by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Corporation is a provider of real estate related financial services, commercial real estate, investment management and finance company. The Company is a homebuilder that operates in various states. Its segments include Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Rialto and Lennar Multifamily.

