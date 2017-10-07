Bank of America Corporation (BAC) Shares Bought by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 666,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,604 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Bank of America Corporation were worth $16,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Bank of America Corporation by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 464,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,261,000 after buying an additional 53,597 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America Corporation by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 161,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after buying an additional 23,729 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America Corporation by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 876,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,064,000 after buying an additional 29,731 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America Corporation by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 10,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America Corporation by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Investors Inc. now owns 17,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 61.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bank of America Corporation (BAC) opened at 26.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.83. The company has a market capitalization of $275.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.25. Bank of America Corporation has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $26.30. Bank of America Corporation also was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 245,085 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 125% compared to the average volume of 109,122 call options.

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Bank of America Corporation had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Bank of America Corporation’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corporation will post $1.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Corporation declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of America Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Bank of America Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAC. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America Corporation in a report on Sunday, October 1st. Vetr lowered shares of Bank of America Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.08 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Bank of America Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Bank of America Corporation in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America Corporation in a report on Friday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Bank of America Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.80.

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 86,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $2,096,194.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bank of America Corporation

Bank of America Corporation is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. The Company is a financial institution, serving individual consumers and others with a range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The Company, through its banking and various non-bank subsidiaries, throughout the United States and in international markets, provides a range of banking and non-bank financial services and products through four business segments: Consumer Banking, which comprises Deposits and Consumer Lending; Global Wealth & Investment Management, which consists of two primary businesses: Merrill Lynch Global Wealth Management and U.S.

