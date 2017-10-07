Banco Santander, S.A. (SAN) Given a €6.17 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €6.17 ($7.26) price target on Banco Santander, S.A. (BME:SAN) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of Banco Santander, in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €6.80 ($8.00) target price on shares of Banco Santander, and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.80 ($6.82) target price on shares of Banco Santander, and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank AG set a €6.60 ($7.76) target price on shares of Banco Santander, and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. set a €5.95 ($7.00) target price on shares of Banco Santander, and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €6.21 ($7.31).

Shares of Banco Santander, (BME:SAN) traded up 0.60% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.74. 6,320,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.61 and its 200-day moving average is $6.55. Banco Santander, has a 1-year low of $4.23 and a 1-year high of $6.99. The stock has a market cap of $103.66 billion and a PE ratio of 12.39.

Banco Santander, Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA is a retail and commercial bank. The Banks segments include Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America and the United States. The Continental Europe segment covers all businesses in the Continental Europe. The United Kingdom segment includes the businesses developed by various units and branches in the country.

