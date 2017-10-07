Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes $8.18 Million Position in Deutsche X-Trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (ASHR)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Deutsche X-Trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:ASHR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 300,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,178,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hikari Power Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche X-Trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF in the second quarter worth $968,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Deutsche X-Trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF by 319.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 49,190 shares during the last quarter. Northern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deutsche X-Trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF by 160.9% in the second quarter. Northern Capital Management LLC now owns 87,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 53,695 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deutsche X-Trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 496,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,531,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP grew its stake in shares of Deutsche X-Trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 742,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,244,000 after acquiring an additional 94,763 shares during the last quarter.

Deutsche X-Trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (NYSEARCA ASHR) opened at 29.96 on Friday. Deutsche X-Trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF has a one year low of $23.44 and a one year high of $30.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.96.

