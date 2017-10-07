Balyasny Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 87.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,463 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 953,341 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy Co. were worth $7,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy Co. by 1,859.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,064,628 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $986,174,000 after buying an additional 19,040,478 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $265,777,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy Co. by 762.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,528,900 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $202,312,000 after buying an additional 3,119,700 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy Co. by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,743,204 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $183,979,000 after buying an additional 1,645,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy Co. by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,613,654 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,602,962,000 after buying an additional 1,241,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Best Buy Co. news, CFO Corie S. Barry sold 787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $47,157.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,159 shares in the company, valued at $3,245,207.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Keith J. Nelsen sold 2,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $145,785.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 66,873 shares in the company, valued at $4,007,030.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,259 shares of company stock worth $9,182,693 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Best Buy Co. in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays PLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy Co. in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Best Buy Co. in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy Co. from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, UBS AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Best Buy Co. in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.79.

Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE BBY) opened at 58.76 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $37.10 and a one year high of $63.32. The company has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.03 and its 200 day moving average is $54.86.

Best Buy Co. (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. Best Buy Co. had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post $4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. Best Buy Co.’s payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

About Best Buy Co.

Best Buy Co, Inc is a provider of technology products, services and solutions. The Company offers products and services to the customers visiting its stores, engaging with Geek Squad agents, or using its Websites or mobile applications. It has operations in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The Company operates through two segments: Domestic and International.

