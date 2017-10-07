Balchem Corporation (BCPC) Holdings Lifted by Riverhead Capital Management LLC

Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Balchem Corporation were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Balchem Corporation by 2.7% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 88,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Balchem Corporation by 2.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Balchem Corporation by 4.0% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 52,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Balchem Corporation by 1.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 257,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem Corporation during the second quarter worth about $197,000. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Balchem Corporation (BCPC) opened at 81.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.42 and a 200 day moving average of $78.63. Balchem Corporation has a one year low of $67.71 and a one year high of $89.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 42.40 and a beta of 1.12.

Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $147.08 million for the quarter. Balchem Corporation had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 10.99%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Balchem Corporation will post $2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Balchem Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st.

Balchem Corporation Company Profile

Balchem Corporation is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization and industrial markets. The Company operates in four segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products.

