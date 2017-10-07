Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) Stake Maintained by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank continued to hold its position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.16% of Badger Meter worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 422,766 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,847,000 after purchasing an additional 12,940 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 275,333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,972,000 after purchasing an additional 17,605 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 15,234 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 110,918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 2,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $127,378.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,157.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew J. Policano sold 8,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total value of $404,179.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,060.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,340 shares of company stock valued at $2,859,651. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE BMI) opened at 50.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 42.50 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.61 and a 200 day moving average of $41.57. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.30 and a 52-week high of $50.90.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $104.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.02 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post $1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

BMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sidoti reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Monday, June 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Badger Meter from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Badger Meter, Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of products incorporating flow measurement, control and communication solutions, serving water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers around the world. The Company’s products measure water, oil, chemicals and other fluids, provide and communicate timely measurement data.

