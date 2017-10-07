Axis Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) Holdings Boosted by Tudor Investment Corp ET AL

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in Axis Capital Holdings Limited were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nepsis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Axis Capital Holdings Limited by 106.6% during the second quarter. Nepsis Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 41,673 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in Axis Capital Holdings Limited by 6.0% during the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 80,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. BT Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Axis Capital Holdings Limited during the second quarter worth approximately $5,349,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Axis Capital Holdings Limited by 48.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,080,000 after purchasing an additional 54,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Axis Capital Holdings Limited by 3,740.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,741,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $451,855,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. lowered their price target on Axis Capital Holdings Limited from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS AG lowered their price target on Axis Capital Holdings Limited from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axis Capital Holdings Limited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Axis Capital Holdings Limited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.78.

Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) opened at 56.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.45. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $52.15 and a 12 month high of $71.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.59.

Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.12. Axis Capital Holdings Limited had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $956.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Axis Capital Holdings Limited’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post $0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from Axis Capital Holdings Limited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Axis Capital Holdings Limited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.70%.

Axis Capital Holdings Limited Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited is a holding company. The Company provides a range of specialty (re)insurance, through subsidiaries and branch networks- based in Bermuda, the United States, Canada, Europe and Singapore. Its business consists of two global underwriting platforms: AXIS Insurance and AXIS Re.

