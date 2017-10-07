Axa Reduces Holdings in Phillips 66 (PSX)

Axa trimmed its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $9,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,695,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,510,918,000 after buying an additional 780,469 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2,329.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,821,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,204,052,000 after buying an additional 26,676,647 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,085,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,908,079,000 after buying an additional 921,895 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 14,349,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,136,792,000 after buying an additional 585,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,422,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $696,418,000 after buying an additional 71,098 shares in the last quarter. 69.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 (NYSE PSX) opened at 92.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.80. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $75.14 and a 12-month high of $94.69.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $24.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.14 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post $4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Howard Weil raised Phillips 66 from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Scotiabank raised Phillips 66 from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Saturday, September 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective (up from $87.00) on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.30.

In other news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 1,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.08, for a total value of $102,531.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 is an energy manufacturing and logistics company with midstream, chemicals, refining, and marketing and specialties businesses. The Company operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment gathers, processes, transports and markets natural gas, and transports, stores, fractionates and markets natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States.

