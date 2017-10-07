AVX Corporation (AVX) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage currently has $22.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AVX Corporation is a leading worldwide manufacturer and supplier of a broad line of passive electronic components and related products. The company’s passive electronic component sales include ceramic and tantalum capacitors, both in leaded and surface-mount versions, film capacitors, ferrites, varistors and non-linear resistors manufactured in the company’s facilities. The company also manufactures and sells electronic connectors and distributes and sells certain connectors. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AVX. BidaskClub upgraded AVX Corporation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of AVX Corporation in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Shares of AVX Corporation (AVX) remained flat at $19.21 during trading on Friday. 309,695 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.94. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 0.84. AVX Corporation has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $19.39.

AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. AVX Corporation had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $331.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. AVX Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AVX Corporation will post $0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in AVX Corporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Oxford Asset Management purchased a new stake in AVX Corporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $322,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in AVX Corporation by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,871 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 8,523 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in AVX Corporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $725,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in AVX Corporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $749,000. Institutional investors own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

AVX Corporation Company Profile

AVX Corporation (AVX) is a manufacturer and supplier and reseller of a line of passive electronic components, interconnect devices and related products. AVX operates in three segments: Passive Components, Kyocera Electronic Devices (KED Resale) and Interconnect. The Passive Components segment consists of surface mount and leaded ceramic capacitors, surface mount and leaded tantalum capacitors, surface mount and leaded film capacitors, thick and thin film packages of multiple passive integrated components, thermistors, inductors and resistive products.

