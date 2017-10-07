Avon Rubber plc (AVON) Insider Nick Keveth Purchases 16 Shares of Stock

Avon Rubber plc (LON:AVON) insider Nick Keveth acquired 16 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 935 ($12.40) per share, with a total value of £149.60 ($198.43).

Nick Keveth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 5th, Nick Keveth acquired 16 shares of Avon Rubber plc stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 946 ($12.55) per share, with a total value of £151.36 ($200.77).

On Monday, August 14th, Nick Keveth acquired 1,004 shares of Avon Rubber plc stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 989 ($13.12) per share, with a total value of £9,929.56 ($13,170.92).

On Monday, August 7th, Nick Keveth acquired 15 shares of Avon Rubber plc stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,006 ($13.34) per share, with a total value of £150.90 ($200.16).

Avon Rubber plc (LON:AVON) opened at 949.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 951.39 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,005.06. The company’s market cap is GBX 288.58 million. Avon Rubber plc has a 12 month low of GBX 885.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 1,141.75.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. N+1 Singer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,170 ($15.52) price objective on shares of Avon Rubber plc in a report on Friday, September 15th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.92) price objective on shares of Avon Rubber plc in a report on Friday, September 15th.

About Avon Rubber plc

Avon Rubber p.l.c. is engaged in the design, test and manufacturing specialist products from various sites. The Company operates in two segments: Protection & Defence, and Dairy. It operates out of Europe and the United States. Its Protection & Defence segment consists of a range of respiratory products.

