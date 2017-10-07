Aviva plc (AV) Insider Patricia Cross Acquires 2,609 Shares of Stock

Aviva plc (LON:AV) insider Patricia Cross bought 2,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 498 ($6.61) per share, with a total value of £12,992.82 ($17,234.14).
Aviva plc (LON AV) opened at 497.30 on Friday. Aviva plc has a 52 week low of GBX 411.30 and a 52 week high of GBX 570.50. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 20.15 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 510.67 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 524.25.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.40 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th.
Several research firms have recently commented on AV. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.96) price target on shares of Aviva plc in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. J P Morgan Chase & Co upped their price target on shares of Aviva plc from GBX 589 ($7.81) to GBX 616 ($8.17) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. HSBC Holdings plc reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.30) price target on shares of Aviva plc in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 504 ($6.69) price target on shares of Aviva plc in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC upped their price target on shares of Aviva plc from GBX 600 ($7.96) to GBX 606 ($8.04) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 569 ($7.55).
Aviva plc Company Profile
Aviva plc is a holding company. The Company provides customers with long-term insurance and savings, general and health insurance, and fund management products and services. Its segments include United Kingdom & Ireland; France; Poland; Italy, Spain and Other; Canada; Asia; Aviva Investors, and Other Group activities.
