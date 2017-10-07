Aviv REIT (AVIV) versus Healthcare Trust of America (HTA) Financial Comparison

Aviv REIT (NASDAQ: AVIV) and Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) are both financials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Aviv REIT and Healthcare Trust of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aviv REIT 25.04% 6.86% 2.80% Healthcare Trust of America 6.07% 1.42% 0.70%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Aviv REIT and Healthcare Trust of America, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aviv REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A Healthcare Trust of America 0 1 7 1 3.00

Healthcare Trust of America has a consensus price target of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.25%. Given Healthcare Trust of America’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Healthcare Trust of America is more favorable than Aviv REIT.

Dividends

Healthcare Trust of America pays an annual dividend of $1.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Aviv REIT does not pay a dividend. Healthcare Trust of America pays out 581.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Aviv REIT has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aviv REIT and Healthcare Trust of America’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aviv REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Healthcare Trust of America $504.67 million 11.83 $301.67 million $0.21 141.71

Healthcare Trust of America has higher revenue and earnings than Aviv REIT.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.8% of Healthcare Trust of America shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Healthcare Trust of America shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Healthcare Trust of America beats Aviv REIT on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aviv REIT Company Profile

Aviv REIT, Inc. (AVIV) is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in investments in healthcare properties, consisting primarily of skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), assisted living facilities (ALFs), and other healthcare properties located in the United States. It specializes in the ownership and triple-net leasing of post-acute and long-term care SNFs. Its leases include rent escalation provisions. The Company is the general partner of Aviv Healthcare Properties Limited Partnership. Its portfolio consists of approximately 346 properties, comprising 285 skilled nursing facilities, 35 assisted living facilities, 14 traumatic brain injury facilities, two long-term acute care hospitals, one neuro hospital, two independent living facilities, two medical office buildings, and five land parcels for development, with approximately 29,646 beds in 30 states triple-net leased to 37 operators.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is an owner and operator of medical office buildings (MOBs) in the United States. The Company focuses on owning and operating MOBs that serve healthcare delivery and are located on health system campuses, near university medical centers, or in community core outpatient locations. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s portfolio consisted of approximately 17.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s portfolio included MOBs, such as single-tenant and multi-tenant, and other healthcare facilities, such as hospitals and senior care. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s portfolio had 355 buildings located in 31 states. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s properties were located in various states of the United States, such as Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada and Utah.

