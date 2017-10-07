Avino Silver and Gold Mines Ltd (ASM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avino Silver and Gold Mines Ltd (NYSEMKT:ASM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is engaged in exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for silver along with gold, copper and lead. Its properties are mainly located in British Columbia, the Yukon Territory, Mexico and Canada. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ASM. Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Avino Silver and Gold Mines in a research note on Friday, August 4th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Avino Silver and Gold Mines in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.75.

Avino Silver and Gold Mines (NYSEMKT:ASM) opened at 1.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day moving average is $1.62. Avino Silver and Gold Mines has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $82.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.24.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avino Silver and Gold Mines stock. OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new position in Avino Silver and Gold Mines Ltd (NYSEMKT:ASM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,347,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,000.

Avino Silver and Gold Mines Company Profile

Avino Silver and Gold Mines Ltd is a Canada-based resource company. It is focused on silver, gold, and copper exploration, extraction and processing. It extracts resources and processes a bulk concentrate at the San Gonzalo Mine and a copper concentrate from the Avino Mine, both of which are located on the Avino property in Durango, Mexico.

