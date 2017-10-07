AutoZone, Inc. (AZO) Shares Sold by Nationwide Fund Advisors

Nationwide Fund Advisors decreased its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,252 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors’ holdings in AutoZone were worth $4,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 96.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) opened at 601.49 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $491.13 and a 12 month high of $813.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $554.48 and a 200 day moving average of $600.40.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $15.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.11 by $0.07. AutoZone had a net margin of 11.76% and a negative return on equity of 74.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $14.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post $46.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Andrew Mckenna sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.96, for a total value of $1,754,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,756,309.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on AZO shares. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reduced their target price on shares of AutoZone and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AutoZone from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America Corporation cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $750.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Barclays PLC dropped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $870.00 to $710.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of AutoZone from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $735.85.

AutoZone Profile

Autozone, Inc is a retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States. The Company operates through the Auto Parts Locations segment. The Auto Parts Locations segment is a retailer and distributor of automotive parts and accessories. As of August 27, 2016, the Company operated through 5,814 locations in the United States, Puerto Rico, Mexico and Brazil.

