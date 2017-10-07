Autohome Inc. (ATHM) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $70.80 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autohome from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 10th. Benchmark Co. upgraded Autohome from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank AG upgraded Autohome from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. BidaskClub cut Autohome from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Autohome from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Autohome currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.36.

Get Autohome Inc. alerts:

Shares of Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) opened at 61.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.42. Autohome has a 52 week low of $22.07 and a 52 week high of $67.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 2.16.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The information services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. Autohome had a return on equity of 22.64% and a net margin of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $230.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Autohome’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Autohome will post $2.44 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/autohome-inc-athm-earns-outperform-rating-from-analysts-at-credit-suisse-group.html.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHM. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Autohome by 2,290.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,470,974 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $206,105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,283,910 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Autohome by 1,380.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,473,958 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $202,938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,171,817 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its position in shares of Autohome by 969.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,286,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,347 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Autohome by 1,384.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 669,138 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,354,000 after acquiring an additional 624,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Autohome by 11,397.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 555,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,199,000 after acquiring an additional 550,718 shares in the last quarter. 40.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc is an online destination for automobile consumers in China. The Company is engaged in the provision of online advertising and dealer subscription services in the People’s Republic of China (PRC). The Company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and mobile applications, delivers content to automobile buyers and owners.

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.