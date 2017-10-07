Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM) Given a $43.00 Price Target by Robert W. Baird Analysts

Robert W. Baird set a $43.00 price objective on Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reiterated a sector weight rating on shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC in a research note on Friday, September 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlassian Corporation PLC from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.50.

Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) traded up 1.36% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.67. The company had a trading volume of 990,129 shares. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 12-month low of $23.80 and a 12-month high of $39.25. The stock’s market capitalization is $8.79 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Atlassian Corporation PLC by 895.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Atlassian Corporation PLC by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Atlassian Corporation PLC in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Atlassian Corporation PLC by 132.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu KCG Holdings LLC bought a new position in Atlassian Corporation PLC in the 2nd quarter worth about $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation Plc is a holding company. The Company offers a range of team collaboration products. The Company offers products, including JIRA, Confluence, HipChat, Bitbucket and JIRA Service Desk, for software developers, information technology (IT) managers and knowledge workers. The Company offers JIRA for team planning and project management; Confluence for team content creation and sharing; HipChat for team real-time messaging and communications; Bitbucket for team code sharing and management, and JIRA Service Desk for team service and support applications.

