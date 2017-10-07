Atlantic Alliance Partnership Corp. (AAPC) Receives Coverage Optimism Score of 0.33

News stories about Atlantic Alliance Partnership Corp. (NASDAQ:AAPC) have been trending positive on Saturday, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Atlantic Alliance Partnership Corp. earned a daily sentiment score of 0.33 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 46.5859414985778 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Atlantic Alliance Partnership Corp. (NASDAQ AAPC) traded down 6.03% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 704 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.27. Atlantic Alliance Partnership Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $36.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.08 million, a P/E ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 0.88.

About Atlantic Alliance Partnership Corp.

Atlantic Alliance Partnership Corp. is a blank check company. The Company is formed for the purpose of acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, contractual control arrangement with, purchasing all or substantially all of the assets of, or engaging in any other similar initial business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

