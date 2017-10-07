Athersys, Inc. (ATHX) to Post Q1 2018 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Athersys in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. William Blair analyst Y. Xu expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Athersys’ Q2 2018 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ATHX. Maxim Group set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Athersys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.17.

Shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) opened at 2.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.65. The company’s market capitalization is $275.66 million. Athersys has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $2.63.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). Athersys had a negative return on equity of 121.47% and a negative net margin of 729.07%. The company had revenue of $0.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, EVP John J. Harrington sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total transaction of $32,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 679,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,332.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATHX. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Athersys by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 9,019 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Athersys by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Athersys by 329.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 56,345 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Athersys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Athersys by 708.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 80,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 70,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

About Athersys

Athersys, Inc is an international biotechnology company that is focused primarily in the field of regenerative medicine. The Company’s MultiStem cell therapy, an allogeneic stem cell product, is its lead platform product and is in later-stage clinical development. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular disease, inflammatory and immune disorders, certain pulmonary conditions and other conditions where the standard of care is limited or inadequate for many patients.

