Astec Industries, Inc. (ASTE) Position Raised by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.14% of Astec Industries worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTE. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Astec Industries by 60.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 14,354 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Astec Industries by 17.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Astec Industries by 21.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Astec Industries by 4.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Astec Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries, Inc. (ASTE) opened at 52.73 on Friday. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.70 and a 12 month high of $73.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.78 and its 200-day moving average is $55.25.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.18). Astec Industries had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $301.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Astec Industries, Inc. will post $2.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday. Dougherty & Co cut shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Astec Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Astec Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities. Its segments include Infrastructure Group, Aggregate and Mining Group and Energy Group. The Infrastructure Group segment is made up of five business units, including Astec, Inc, Roadtec, Inc, Carlson Paving Products, Inc, Astec Mobile Machinery GmbH and Astec Australia Pty Ltd.

