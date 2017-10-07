Assured Guaranty’s (AGO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS AG

UBS AG reiterated their buy rating on shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, www.benzinga.com reports. The firm currently has a $47.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $49.00.

AGO has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered Assured Guaranty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a hold rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Get Assured Guaranty Ltd. alerts:

Shares of Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) opened at 37.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.65. Assured Guaranty has a 12 month low of $28.11 and a 12 month high of $45.73.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.44. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 61.25%. The company had revenue of $308.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Assured Guaranty will post $4.86 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/assured-guarantys-ago-buy-rating-reiterated-at-ubs-ag.html.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 534,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,838,000 after buying an additional 9,821 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 6,099 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 200,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,432,000 after buying an additional 77,119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to the United States and international public finance, including infrastructure, and structured finance markets. It applies its credit underwriting judgment, risk management skills and capital markets experience primarily to offer financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.