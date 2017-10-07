Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) Position Lifted by EcoR1 Capital LLC

EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 44.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,482,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 456,900 shares during the period. Ascendis Pharma A/S makes up about 7.3% of EcoR1 Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. EcoR1 Capital LLC’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $41,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Deschutes Portfolio Strategy LLC purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. 71.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ASND shares. TheStreet cut Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $28.00 price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. BidaskClub cut Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Leerink Swann reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.95.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ ASND) traded up 3.44% during trading on Friday, reaching $35.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,993 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.67 and its 200-day moving average is $32.67. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $17.15 and a 52 week high of $42.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.24). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 67.76% and a negative net margin of 2,977.70%. The business had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post ($0.14) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in applying its TransCon technology to develop sustained release prodrug therapies with several product candidates in clinical and preclinical development. The Company is developing its product candidate, TransCon human growth hormone (TransCon hGH) for once-weekly administration to treat growth hormone deficiency (GHD) and other indications.

