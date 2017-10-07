Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) Stake Lowered by FTB Advisors Inc.

FTB Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $224,000. 81.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank AG downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Barclays PLC upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.71.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $587,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,649,003.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 6,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.28, for a total transaction of $410,928.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,837.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,804,115. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) traded down 0.06% during trading on Friday, reaching $61.76. 578,634 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 1.21. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $47.16 and a 1-year high of $62.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.75.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post $3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.90%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co and its subsidiaries are engaged in providing insurance brokerage and consulting services, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. The Company operates through three segments: brokerage, risk management and corporate.

