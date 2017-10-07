Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Reduces Stake in NetEase, Inc. (NTES)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 819,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 278,736 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in NetEase were worth $246,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 271.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 81.2% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 8,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the second quarter worth $425,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the second quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 23.9% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 393,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,404,000 after buying an additional 76,046 shares in the last quarter. 50.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) traded up 1.31% during trading on Friday, hitting $276.69. The company had a trading volume of 948,060 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $271.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.33. NetEase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.11 and a 1-year high of $337.55.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank AG set a $325.00 price target on NetEase and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays PLC assumed coverage on NetEase in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of NetEase in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Group LLC cut NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Vetr upgraded NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $320.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.59.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc (NetEase) is a technology company. The Company operates an interactive online community in China and is a provider of Chinese language content and services through its online games, Internet media, e-mail, e-commerce and other businesses. The Company operates through three segments: Online Game Services; Advertising Services, and E-mail, E-commerce and Others.

