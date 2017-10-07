Arconic Inc (ARNC) Shares Bought by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arconic Inc (NASDAQ:ARNC) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Arconic were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARNC. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new position in Arconic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co purchased a new position in Arconic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Arconic by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. now owns 9,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Arconic by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Sii Investments Inc. WI purchased a new position in Arconic during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000.

Arconic Inc (NASDAQ:ARNC) opened at 27.10 on Friday. The firm’s market cap is $11.95 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.85. Arconic Inc has a 52-week low of $16.75 and a 52-week high of $30.69.

Arconic (NASDAQ:ARNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Arconic had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arconic Inc will post $1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd.

ARNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Longbow Research upgraded Arconic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Vetr cut Arconic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.78 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Seaport Global Securities raised Arconic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arconic in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.43.

In other news, Director Elmer L. Doty acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.51 per share, for a total transaction of $147,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,064.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James F. Albaugh acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $124,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,660.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 26,000 shares of company stock worth $640,310 in the last 90 days.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Inc, formerly Alcoa Inc, is engaged in lightweight metals engineering and manufacturing. The Company operates through three segments: Global Rolled Products, Engineered Products and Solutions, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. Its multi-material products, which include aluminum, titanium and nickel, are used around the world in markets, such as aerospace, automotive, commercial transportation and packaging.

