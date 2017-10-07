Daruma Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,018 shares during the quarter. Daruma Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aramark were worth $3,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Managed Accounts LLC bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 98.5% during the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 3.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the second quarter worth about $202,000. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aramark alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/aramark-armk-shares-sold-by-daruma-capital-management-llc.html.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ARMK shares. BidaskClub upgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Barclays PLC increased their price objective on Aramark from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of Aramark in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Aramark (ARMK) traded up 0.63% on Friday, reaching $41.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 962,469 shares. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.99. Aramark has a 52-week low of $32.73 and a 52-week high of $41.72.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Aramark will post $1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark is a global provider of food, facilities and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, and sports, leisure and corrections clients. The Company operates through three segments: Food and Support Services North America (FSS North America), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform and Career Apparel (Uniform).

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.