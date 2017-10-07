Aralez Pharmaceuticals (ARLZ) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows

Headlines about Aralez Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARLZ) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Aralez Pharmaceuticals earned a daily sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 45.3976318707693 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Aralez Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARLZ) traded down 4.49% during trading on Friday, reaching $2.34. 725,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s market capitalization is $156.42 million. Aralez Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $5.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.48.

Aralez Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARLZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $27.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 million. Aralez Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 122.35% and a negative return on equity of 90.17%. Aralez Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Aralez Pharmaceuticals will post ($1.62) earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Aralez Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

About Aralez Pharmaceuticals

Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc is a Canada-based specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on acquiring, developing and commercializing products in cardiovascular, pain and other areas. The Company’s products include Fibricor, Cambia, Fiorinal, Fiorinal C, Soriatane, Bezalip SR, NeoVisc, Uracyst, Durela, Proferrin, Resultz and Collatamp G.

