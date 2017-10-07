Applied Materials Target of Unusually High Options Trading (AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 2,307 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 118% compared to the average volume of 1,060 call options.

In other news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 22,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $1,002,210.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas F. Larkins sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total transaction of $1,537,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 106.7% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 24,912 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 12,862 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 20.0% during the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 160,800 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $8,376,000 after buying an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 291.8% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,177 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 19,495 shares in the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, W. E. Donoghue & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth about $2,147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ AMAT) opened at 52.40 on Friday. Applied Materials has a one year low of $27.56 and a one year high of $52.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.81 and its 200 day moving average is $43.82. The company has a market capitalization of $55.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.86.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 40.74%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Applied Materials will post $3.20 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 14.18%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMAT. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Vetr upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.16 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.01.

