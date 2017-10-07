Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 48.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,245 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 131,784 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,269 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 4,170 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 3,650 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management now owns 6,387 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Sunday, October 1st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Saturday, September 30th. Instinet reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Saturday, September 30th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Saturday, September 30th. Finally, Nomura upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.01.

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) traded up 1.89% during trading on Friday, reaching $52.40. The company had a trading volume of 8,509,548 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $55.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.86. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.56 and a 52-week high of $52.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.82. Applied Materials also was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 2,307 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 118% compared to the average volume of 1,060 call options.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 22.08%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post $3.20 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.18%.

In other Applied Materials news, VP Thomas F. Larkins sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total transaction of $1,537,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander Karsner sold 22,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $1,002,210.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

