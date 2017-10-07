Apple Inc. (AAPL) Position Trimmed by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,678 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,218 shares during the period. Apple comprises 3.2% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its stake in Apple by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 667,132 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $95,840,000 after buying an additional 4,137 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,924,000. Green Square Capital LLC increased its stake in Apple by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 87,456 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,564,000 after buying an additional 5,491 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 27,684 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,977,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Apple by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,227,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple Inc. alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/apple-inc-aapl-position-trimmed-by-chicago-trust-co-na.html.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed a “” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. UBS AG set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup Inc. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Longbow Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.61.

Shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) traded down 0.06% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $155.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,407,558 shares. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.08 and a 12 month high of $164.94. The firm has a market cap of $802.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.02.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $45.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 20.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post $9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apple news, insider Johny Srouji sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $948,612.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,327,638. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela J. Ahrendts sold 63,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.21, for a total value of $9,775,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 541,177 shares of company stock worth $85,864,804 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company’s products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.