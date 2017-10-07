Apache Corporation (APA) Shares Bought by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) by 37.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,314 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,372 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Apache Corporation worth $10,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Apache Corporation by 0.6% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,316 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Apache Corporation by 0.6% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 69,785 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Apache Corporation by 27.8% during the second quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 88,829 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its stake in Apache Corporation by 97.4% during the second quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 90,472 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 44,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Apache Corporation by 4.6% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 158,502 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,597,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Apache Corporation (NYSE APA) opened at 45.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.06 and a 200 day moving average of $46.92. Apache Corporation has a 52 week low of $38.14 and a 52 week high of $69.00. The company’s market cap is $17.21 billion.

Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Apache Corporation had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Apache Corporation will post $0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Apache Corporation’s payout ratio is -4,997.50%.

APA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Apache Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Apache Corporation in a report on Friday, June 16th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Apache Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets set a $45.00 price objective on Apache Corporation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $50.00 price target on shares of Apache Corporation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.90 per share, with a total value of $112,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George D. Lawrence bought 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.49 per share, for a total transaction of $38,241.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,528.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 5,500 shares of company stock worth $235,094. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Apache Corporation

Apache Corporation is an independent energy company. The Company explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil and natural gas liquids. The Company’s production segments include: the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom North Sea. It also pursues exploration interests in Suriname.

