Apache Corporation (APA) Position Maintained by Williams Jones & Associates LLC

Williams Jones & Associates LLC held its stake in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,235 shares of the energy company’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Williams Jones & Associates LLC’s holdings in Apache Corporation were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invictus RG acquired a new position in Apache Corporation in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Hanson McClain Inc. acquired a new position in Apache Corporation in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apache Corporation by 7.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH acquired a new position in Apache Corporation in the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Apache Corporation by 28.6% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apache Corporation alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Apache Corporation in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Apache Corporation in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup Inc. dropped their price target on Apache Corporation from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. BidaskClub raised Apache Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded Apache Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Apache Corporation (NYSE APA) opened at 45.17 on Friday. The company’s market capitalization is $17.21 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.92. Apache Corporation has a one year low of $38.14 and a one year high of $69.00.

Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.22). Apache Corporation had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Apache Corporation will post $0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Apache Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4,997.50%.

In other Apache Corporation news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.90 per share, for a total transaction of $112,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George D. Lawrence purchased 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.49 per share, with a total value of $38,241.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,528.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 5,500 shares of company stock worth $235,094 over the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/apache-corporation-apa-position-maintained-by-williams-jones-associates-llc.html.

Apache Corporation Company Profile

Apache Corporation is an independent energy company. The Company explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil and natural gas liquids. The Company’s production segments include: the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom North Sea. It also pursues exploration interests in Suriname.

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.