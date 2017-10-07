Antofagasta plc (ANTO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 762.71 ($10.12).

ANTO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.59) price objective on shares of Antofagasta plc in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Jefferies Group LLC upgraded Antofagasta plc to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Investec upgraded Antofagasta plc to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 957 ($12.69) to GBX 1,046 ($13.87) in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays PLC reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 790 ($10.48) price objective on shares of Antofagasta plc in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 875 ($11.61) price objective on shares of Antofagasta plc in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Antofagasta plc (ANTO) traded up 0.10% during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 997.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,427,618 shares. Antofagasta plc has a 52 week low of GBX 496.30 and a 52 week high of GBX 1,071.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 981.42 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 873.67. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 9.83 billion.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th.

Antofagasta plc Company Profile

Antofagasta plc is a copper mining company. The Company is engaged in by-product production and has interests in transport. The Company’s segments include Los Pelambres, Centinela, Michilla, Antucoya, Zaldivar, Exploration and evaluation, Railway and other transport services, Mining, Water concession, and Corporate and other items.

