Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning. They currently have $14.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Annaly have outperformed the industry year to date. Notably, the company is making efforts to diversify its investment and funding options. Recently, the company announced a common stock offering of 65 million shares. Moreover, a strong financial position has enabled the company to pay a constant dividend for 15 consecutive quarters. Moving ahead, its prudent selection of assets, diversified investment and financing options, as well as exposure to high-quality mortgage-backed securities (MBSs) are anticipated to support bottom-line growth. However, stiff competition, adverse macro-economic conditions and any rise in rate of interest may add to the company’s woes.”

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NLY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a hold rating and set a $11.25 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.69.

Shares of Annaly Capital Management (NYSE NLY) traded down 2.10% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.12. 48,909,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.37 and a 200 day moving average of $11.97. Annaly Capital Management has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $12.73.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 121.84% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $315.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management will post $1.20 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.90%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.52%.

In other news, Director Donnell Segalas bought 17,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.14 per share, for a total transaction of $214,878.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 84,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,021,581. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francine J. Bovich bought 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.29 per share, with a total value of $165,915.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,915. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 139,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,513. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 5,238.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,084,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,023,059,000 after purchasing an additional 90,359,815 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,474,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,017,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,971 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,075,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,303,000 after purchasing an additional 291,014 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 4.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,493,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,001,000 after purchasing an additional 878,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 0.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 19,792,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,495,000 after purchasing an additional 78,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.34% of the company’s stock.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc is a mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns a portfolio of real estate related investments. Its investment groups primarily consist of Agency, which invests primarily in various types of Agency mortgage-backed securities and related derivatives to hedge these investments; Residential credit, which invests primarily in non-Agency mortgage-backed assets within securitized products and residential mortgage loan markets; Commercial real estate, which originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments, and Middle market, which provides customized debt financing to middle-market businesses.

