Angie’s List, Inc. (ANGI) Now Covered by CIBC

Investment analysts at CIBC began coverage on shares of Angie’s List, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.66% from the stock’s current price.

ANGI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Angie’s List from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. BidaskClub raised Angie’s List from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Cowen and Company reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of Angie’s List in a report on Friday, July 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Angie’s List in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Angie’s List in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Angie’s List currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.61.

Shares of Angie’s List (ANGI) opened at 11.70 on Thursday. Angie’s List has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $13.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.73. The stock’s market capitalization is $712.27 million.

Angie’s List (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.87 million. Angie’s List had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 392.52%. The business’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Angie’s List will post ($0.07) earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $3,588,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 670,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,018,139.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael S. Maurer sold 10,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $131,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,169,792. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 831,364 shares of company stock valued at $9,936,056 over the last 90 days. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANGI. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Angie’s List in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Angie’s List by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Angie’s List in the 1st quarter worth $153,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of Angie’s List by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 30,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Angie’s List by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 31,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

About Angie’s List

Angie’s List, Inc operates a national local services consumer review service and marketplace. As of December 31, 2016, the Company helped facilitate transactions between over five million members and its collection of service providers in over 700 categories of service nationwide. Its tools, services and content across multiple platforms enables consumers to research, shop for and purchase local services for needs, as well as rate and review the providers of these services across the United States.

