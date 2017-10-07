Analyzing Social Reality (SRAX) & Criteo (CRTO)

Social Reality (NASDAQ: SRAX) and Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Social Reality and Criteo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Social Reality $32.35 million 0.59 -$4.16 million ($0.95) -2.49 Criteo N/A N/A N/A $1.08 41.86

Criteo has higher revenue, but lower earnings than Social Reality. Social Reality is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Criteo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.8% of Social Reality shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.1% of Criteo shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.3% of Social Reality shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Criteo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Social Reality has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Criteo has a beta of 2.66, indicating that its share price is 166% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Social Reality and Criteo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Social Reality 0 0 1 0 3.00 Criteo 0 5 8 0 2.62

Social Reality presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 110.97%. Criteo has a consensus price target of $56.57, indicating a potential upside of 25.12%. Given Social Reality’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Social Reality is more favorable than Criteo.

Profitability

This table compares Social Reality and Criteo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Social Reality -20.04% -93.45% -29.69% Criteo 3.48% 13.94% 7.74%

Summary

Criteo beats Social Reality on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Social Reality

Social Reality, Inc. is an Internet advertising and platform technology company. The Company provides tools to automate the digital advertising market. It is engaged in the sales of digital media advertising campaigns to advertising agencies and brands; sales of media inventory through real-time bidding (RTB) exchanges; sale and licensing of its SRAX Social platform and related media, and creation of custom platforms for buying media on SRAX for various brands. Its technology assists publishers in delivering their media inventory to the RTB exchanges. It provides the SRAX platform to brands and their advertising agencies. SRAX Social is a social media and loyalty platform that allows brands to launch and manage their social media initiatives. SRAX MD is an advertisement targeting and data platform for healthcare brands and medical content publishers. SRAX APP is a platform that allows publishers and content owners to launch native mobile applications through its SRAX platform.

About Criteo

Criteo SA is a France-based company specializing in digital performance marketing. Its solution consists of the Criteo Engine, the Company’s data assets, access to inventory, and its advertiser and publisher platforms. The Criteo Engine consists of various machine learning algorithms, such as prediction, recommendation, bidding and creative algorithms and the global hardware and software infrastructure. The Criteo Engine delivers advertisements through multiple marketing channels and formats, including display advertising banners, native advertising banners and marketing messages delivered to opt-in e-mail addresses. Advertisements are delivered on all devices and screens, including Web browsers on desktops and laptops, mobile Web browsers on smartphones and tablets, as well as mobile applications. It operates in approximately 90 countries through a network of over 30 international offices located in Europe, the Americas and the Asia-Pacific region. It operates through HookLogic Inc.

