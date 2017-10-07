Analyzing Safeguard Scientifics (SFE) & The Competition

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE: SFE) is one of 55 publicly-traded companies in the “Investment Management & Fund Operators” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Safeguard Scientifics to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Safeguard Scientifics and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Safeguard Scientifics N/A -$17.72 million -2.82 Safeguard Scientifics Competitors $2.88 billion $924.32 million 7.21

Safeguard Scientifics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Safeguard Scientifics. Safeguard Scientifics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Safeguard Scientifics has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Safeguard Scientifics’ peers have a beta of 1.23, suggesting that their average stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Safeguard Scientifics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safeguard Scientifics 0 0 0 0 N/A Safeguard Scientifics Competitors 275 1621 1748 57 2.43

As a group, “Investment Management & Fund Operators” companies have a potential upside of 4.03%. Given Safeguard Scientifics’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Safeguard Scientifics has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Safeguard Scientifics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safeguard Scientifics N/A -61.90% -42.77% Safeguard Scientifics Competitors -44.72% 7.65% 5.15%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.6% of Safeguard Scientifics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.1% of shares of all “Investment Management & Fund Operators” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Safeguard Scientifics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of shares of all “Investment Management & Fund Operators” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Safeguard Scientifics peers beat Safeguard Scientifics on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. is engaged in providing capital to technology companies within the fields of healthcare, financial services and digital media. The Company holds interest in companies, which it refers to as partner companies. As of December 31, 2016, the Company held interests in 29 non-consolidated partner companies. The Company offers operational and management support to each of its partner companies. In addition to management and operational support, the Company offers ongoing planning and development assessment. It provides mentoring, advice and guidance to develop partner company management. The Company serves on the boards of directors of its partner companies, working with them to develop and implement strategic and operating plans. It measures and monitors achievement of these plans through regular review of operational and financial performance measurements.

