Analyzing Kulicke and Soffa Industries (KLIC) & The Competition

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ: KLIC) is one of 21 publicly-traded companies in the “Semiconductor Equipment & Testing” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Kulicke and Soffa Industries to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kulicke and Soffa Industries and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Kulicke and Soffa Industries $738.99 million $125.75 million 18.31 Kulicke and Soffa Industries Competitors $1.64 billion $379.05 million 10.35

Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Kulicke and Soffa Industries. Kulicke and Soffa Industries is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Kulicke and Soffa Industries and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kulicke and Soffa Industries 11.61% 11.88% 9.53% Kulicke and Soffa Industries Competitors 6.59% 12.25% 7.10%

Risk and Volatility

Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ peers have a beta of 1.22, meaning that their average share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kulicke and Soffa Industries 0 1 1 0 2.50 Kulicke and Soffa Industries Competitors 57 490 1264 20 2.68

Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has a consensus target price of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.10%. As a group, “Semiconductor Equipment & Testing” companies have a potential upside of 6.84%. Given Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Kulicke and Soffa Industries is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.9% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.8% of shares of all “Semiconductor Equipment & Testing” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of shares of all “Semiconductor Equipment & Testing” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kulicke and Soffa Industries peers beat Kulicke and Soffa Industries on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures and sells capital equipment and expendable tools, as well as services, maintains, repairs and upgrades equipment, all used to assemble semiconductor devices. The Company supplies a range of bonding equipment. The Company operates through two segments: Equipment and Expendable Tools. The Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging and surface mount technology solutions. The Expendable Tools segment manufactures and sells expendable tools for a range of semiconductor packaging applications. It offers capital equipment and expendable tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits, high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes and power modules. Its customers primarily consist of semiconductor device manufacturers, outsourced semiconductor assembly and test providers, other electronics manufacturers and automotive electronics suppliers.

