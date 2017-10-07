Analyzing Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) and Williams Partners (WPZ)

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE: DVN) and Williams Partners (NYSE:WPZ) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Devon Energy Corporation and Williams Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Devon Energy Corporation 16.07% 5.36% 2.17% Williams Partners 17.82% 5.90% 3.03%

Dividends

Devon Energy Corporation pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Williams Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Devon Energy Corporation pays out 5.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Williams Partners pays out 143.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Devon Energy Corporation and Williams Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Devon Energy Corporation $12.07 billion 1.56 $3.49 billion $4.39 8.15 Williams Partners $8.00 billion 4.72 $3.78 billion $1.67 23.68

Williams Partners has higher revenue, but lower earnings than Devon Energy Corporation. Devon Energy Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Williams Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Devon Energy Corporation has a beta of 2.21, meaning that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Williams Partners has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.0% of Devon Energy Corporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.8% of Williams Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Devon Energy Corporation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Devon Energy Corporation and Williams Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Devon Energy Corporation 0 5 11 0 2.69 Williams Partners 0 2 10 1 2.92

Devon Energy Corporation currently has a consensus target price of $45.25, indicating a potential upside of 26.47%. Williams Partners has a consensus target price of $44.83, indicating a potential upside of 13.39%. Given Devon Energy Corporation’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Devon Energy Corporation is more favorable than Williams Partners.

Summary

Devon Energy Corporation beats Williams Partners on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Devon Energy Corporation

Devon Energy Corporation is an independent energy company. The Company also controls EnLink Midstream Partners, L.P. (EnLink). The Company’s segments include U.S., Canada and EnLink. The Company is engaged primarily in the exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The Company’s operations are concentrated in various North American onshore areas in the United States and Canada. The Company’s U.S. and Canada segments are primarily engaged in oil and gas exploration and production activities. EnLink is a master limited partnership (MLP) with a midstream business and operations located across the United States. EnLink focuses on providing gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers. The Company’s properties include Barnett Shale, Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Rockies Oil and STACK.

About Williams Partners

Williams Partners L.P. is an energy infrastructure company. The Company has operations across the natural gas value chain from gathering, processing, and interstate transportation of natural gas and natural gas liquids to petchem production of ethylene, propylene, and other olefins. It operates through its Northeast G&P, Atlantic-Gulf, West segment. Under the Northeast G&P segment, it owns and operates fractionation facilities at Moundsville, de-ethanization and condensate facilities at its Oak Grove processing plant. The Atlantic Gulf segment includes the Company’s interstate natural gas pipeline, Transcontinental Gas Pipe Line Company, LLC. The West segment includes its interstate natural gas pipeline, Northwest Pipeline, and natural gas gathering processing and treating operations.

