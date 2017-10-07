Analyzing Abbott Laboratories (ABT) and Its Competitors

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) is one of 113 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceuticals” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Abbott Laboratories to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and valuation.

Dividends

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories pays an annual dividend of $1.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Abbott Laboratories pays out 149.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Pharmaceuticals” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.4% and pay out 82.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Abbott Laboratories has increased its dividend for 44 consecutive years. Abbott Laboratories lags its peers as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Abbott Laboratories and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abbott Laboratories 4.96% 14.43% 6.47% Abbott Laboratories Competitors -3,192.19% -54.63% -8.13%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.5% of Abbott Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceuticals” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Abbott Laboratories shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceuticals” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Abbott Laboratories and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abbott Laboratories 0 5 9 0 2.64 Abbott Laboratories Competitors 790 3410 5862 137 2.52

Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus target price of $55.50, suggesting a potential upside of 0.91%. As a group, “Pharmaceuticals” companies have a potential upside of 21.92%. Given Abbott Laboratories’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Abbott Laboratories has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Abbott Laboratories has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Abbott Laboratories’ peers have a beta of 0.87, suggesting that their average share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Abbott Laboratories and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Abbott Laboratories $23.61 billion $5.14 billion 77.47 Abbott Laboratories Competitors $7.79 billion $2.46 billion -0.15

Abbott Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Abbott Laboratories is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Abbott Laboratories beats its peers on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of a range of healthcare products. The Company operates through four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products and Vascular Products. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products include a range of branded generic pharmaceuticals manufactured around the world and marketed and sold outside the United States. Its Diagnostic Products include a range of diagnostic systems and tests. Its Nutritional Products include a range of pediatric and adult nutritional products. Its Company’s Vascular Products include a range of coronary, endovascular, vessel closure and structural heart devices for the treatment of vascular disease. The Company, through St. Jude Medical, Inc., also offers products, such as rhythm management products, electrophysiology products, heart failure related products, vascular products, structural heart products and neuromodulation products.

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.